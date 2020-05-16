Margie Dell Pigg

Jan. 21, 1932 - May 13, 2020

Margie Dell Pigg, 88, of Lorena, TX, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, May 18, at Lorena Cemetery, with the Rev. Gene Bryson officiating. The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, May 17, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. Social distancing will be observed at both.

Margie was born January 21, 1932, to Claude and Olga Schmidt Stephenson in Oenaville, TX. On May 9, 1953, she married Billy Smith Pigg in Rosebud, TX. She worked several years as an LVN but spent most of her time as a homemaker and raising her children. Margie was a longtime resident of Lorena, TX. She was a member of Lorena United Methodist Church and the Lorena Women's Club. Some of her favorite pastimes were gardening and cooking.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Olga Stephenson; brother, Eugene Stephenson; and her sister, Joyce Engleholm.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Billy S. Pigg; daughter, Marsha Pennington and husband, Lee; sons, Billy Steven Pigg and wife, Kay, Gary Pigg and wife, Lisa; brother, Oscar Stephenson and wife, Marlene; grandchildren, Buddy Pennington and Brooke Jennings; great-grandchildren, Collin Pennington, Elliot Pennington, and Jace Jennings; along with several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Margie's name to Lorena UMC Say Amen! Food Pantry, 205 S. Bordon Street, Lorena, TX, 76655.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

To send flowers to the family of Margie Pigg, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 17
Visitation
Sunday, May 17, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 18
Service
Monday, May 18, 2020
1:00PM
Lorena Cemetery
3124 Robinson Drive
LORENA, TX 76655
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Load entries