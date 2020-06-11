Elsie Marie Pietzsch June 20, 1921 - June 08, 2020 Elsie Pietzsch, 98, of Waco, Texas, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Brazos of Waco. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 12, with Pastor Kelsey Fitting-Snyder officiating from St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 11, at the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park. Elsie worked at Mr. Jack's Bridal Shop for many years as the Assistant Manager. She was a fan of the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys. She loved to sew and quilt. Elsie was famous for her cooking and storytelling. She was a wonderful Christian and held many positions through the years at the church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; daughter, Brenda Crye; her parents; and siblings. Elsie is survived by her daughter, Diane Jones and husband, Bill, of Robinson; son, Robert Pietzsch and wife, Colette, of Galveston; son-in-law, Daylon Crye of Robinson. She was blessed with five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. The family requests any memorials to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road, Waco, Texas 76710. We have you in our hearts. God has you in his keeping.
+1
+1
Service information
Jun 12
Graveside Service
Friday, June 12, 2020
10:00AM-10:00AM
10:00AM-10:00AM
Waco Memorial Park
6623 S. IH 35
Waco, TX 76706
6623 S. IH 35
Waco, TX 76706
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Tags
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Mart juvenile corrections officer fired, charged with improper relationship with paroled teen
-
Police: Man was drunk when he drove child to doughnut shop, led chase
-
Update: Mother arrested in death of toddler found in trash bin
-
Police arrest man accused of raping 13-year-old on Labor Day
-
Marstaller Motors to close after 70-year run in Waco
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.