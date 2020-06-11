Elsie Marie Pietzsch June 20, 1921 - June 08, 2020 Elsie Pietzsch, 98, of Waco, Texas, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Brazos of Waco. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 12, with Pastor Kelsey Fitting-Snyder officiating from St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 11, at the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park. Elsie worked at Mr. Jack's Bridal Shop for many years as the Assistant Manager. She was a fan of the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys. She loved to sew and quilt. Elsie was famous for her cooking and storytelling. She was a wonderful Christian and held many positions through the years at the church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; daughter, Brenda Crye; her parents; and siblings. Elsie is survived by her daughter, Diane Jones and husband, Bill, of Robinson; son, Robert Pietzsch and wife, Colette, of Galveston; son-in-law, Daylon Crye of Robinson. She was blessed with five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. The family requests any memorials to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road, Waco, Texas 76710. We have you in our hearts. God has you in his keeping.

To send flowers to the family of Elsie Pietzsch, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 12
Graveside Service
Friday, June 12, 2020
10:00AM-10:00AM
Waco Memorial Park
6623 S. IH 35
Waco, TX 76706
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Load entries