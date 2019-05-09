Paul Dwayne PierceAug. 18, 1966 - May 8, 2019Paul Dwayne Pierce, 52, of Coolidge, Texas, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at his home.Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel, with Chaplain Larry Holden officiating. Burial will be at Coolidge Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at the funeral home.Paul was born August 18, 1966, in Waco, Texas, to James and Jean Pierce. He married Mary Ames November 9, 2006 in Coolidge, Texas. He worked at Martin Marietta Cement Plant for 11 years. Paul will always be remembered for his love of NASCAR racing, playing his guitars, fishing, the Dallas Cowboys, Dirt Track racing and playing poker. But his greatest love was spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Pierce; daughter, Christina Pierce; and grandparents, William Green, Melvia Green, James Pierce Sr., and Marie Snodgrass.Survivors include his wife, Mary Pierce; father, James Pierce; brother, David Pierce and wife, Shawna; sons, Michael Paul and Brandon Pierce; step-son, Paul Allison; and grandsons, Henry Allison and Paul Allison III.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
