Jeanie Pierce
Feb 24, 1929 - July 31, 2019
Jeanie Nell Pierce, 90, of Hewitt, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Baylor Scott and White Hospice. A memorial service will be 3:30 p.m., Saturday, August 3, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, with the Rev. Roy Marshall Officiating.
Jeanie Nell Absher Makovy Pierce was born February 24, 1929, in Akron, Ohio, to Nellie and Ray D. Absher. She attended Waco High, worked at Owens Illinois Glass Plant for 30 years. After retirement, she volunteered for Meals on Wheels through First Baptist Church, Hewitt where she was an active member. It was at church she met the love of her life, Warren Pierce.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Trina and Sonny Garza, Billie And Johnny Colson, Kevin and Kandise Makovy, Raymond and Missy Makovy, Darrell and Kim Makovy, Mike and Carolyn Makovy, and Linda and Bob Nulton; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild, plus one on the way.
The family expresses a special thank you to MICU nurses at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest.
