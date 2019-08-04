Joseph A. Pierce, IIJuly 28, 2019 - July 28, 2019Joseph Anthony Pierce II was born July 28, 2019. He passed moments later in the loving arms of his parents. Joseph was the beloved fourth son of Joseph and Danielle Pierce (Chrupcala).He will be forever loved by his three siblings, Gerald, Ari, and Kenneth Pierce.Joseph's paternal grandparents are Richard and Irene Glaske. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Gerald Chrupcala and Phyllis Scott.Joseph gave us a lifetime of love during his short time on Earth. We will forever be blessed.Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 9, 2019, at St. Louis Catholic Church.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

