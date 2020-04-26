Doris Estell Pierce August 5, 1934 - April 19, 2020 Doris Estell Pierce, 85, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020, in Leander, TX. She was born to the late Robert and Eura Sammon in Cameron, TX, and spent her childhood in Waco, TX, where she attended Waco High School. A lifetime of adventure awaited Doris after she married the love of her life, Harvey Pierce, in 1951. The U.S. Navy took them to San Diego, CA, where they started a family. A stop in Waco for his studies at Baylor University was followed by time in Oklahoma City, OK, and then San Antonio, TX, where she enjoyed work in the attendance office at Theodore Roosevelt High School and, later, at Western Insurance. After 33 years, they finally returned to spend retirement in their hometown supporting Baylor sports and rekindling old friendships. Through the years, they savored time with family and friends, some with whom they traveled the world. Mawmaw, as she was lovingly called by family, would want us to follow her example of a life filled with love, laughter, and adventure. To always be kind, generous and understanding even under life's most difficult circumstances. Above all things, to be faithful and strong in the grace that Jesus Christ gives. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Harvey G. Pierce; mother, Eura J. Sammon; father, Robert S. Sammon; sister, Dorothy V. Livingston; and brother, Billy D. Sammon. Doris is survived by son, Doak Pierce and wife, Carol, of San Antonio; daughter, LuAnn Edwards and husband, Charles, of Leander; son, Kyle Pierce and wife, Kim, of Lubbock; brother, Bobby Sammon and wife, Donna, of Waco; grandchildren, Michelle Pierce Jackley and Matthew, Austin, Kelsey and Mason Pierce, Emily Edwards; and great-grandchildren, Camden, Elizabeth and Julianna Jackley, and Makaela Pierce. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held with burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, TX. Thank you to the staff of Riva Ridge Assisted Living in Leander for their loving, gentle care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite animal rescue group, the American Cancer Society, or St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1401 Washington Ave, Waco, TX 76701.
