Nancy M. PickensJune 11, 1933 - Dec. 4, 2019Nancy Margaret Light Pickens, 86, formerly of Elm Mott, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 6, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. Graveside services will held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 7, at Gerald Cemetery, 3782 Bode Road, near Elm Mott, Texas.Nancy was born in Valley Mills, Texas, to the late Alonzo and Willie Light. She loved to garden and work in the yard and enjoyed drives through the countryside, finding deals and steals at garage and estate sales, watching game shows and old westerns, along with the occasional Hallmark movie, gambling (especially shooting dice), and spending time with her family.She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Benjamin Franklin "Buck" Pickens; son, Steve Pickens; and granddaughter, Kathie Jo Berger.She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Berger (Charlie), Darlene Iglehart (Rick), Judy Pickens, and Penny Anderson (David); grandchildren, Charlie Berger, Stevie Pickens, Windy Leal, Beau Archer, Misty Baughman, Carl Berger, Chantz Archer, Shannon Anderson, Dakota Clayton, and David Alex Anderson; 15 great- grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.Though she loved flowers, the family asks that donations instead be made to Interim Hospice, 2420 Wycon Drive, Waco, TX, 76712 or a charity of your choice.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
