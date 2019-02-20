Charline PickensJune 17, 1937 - February 18, 2019Charline Pickens, age 81, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 22, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors. Interment to follow in Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 21, at the funeral home.Charline was born June 17, 1937, in Marion County, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Waco. Charline married the love of her life, R. Q. Pickens in 1956. They celebrated 28 years of marriage together. She did various jobs including K-Mart, Dana Corporation, and Wal-Mart. Charline attended Highland Baptist Church in Waco. She was strong in her faith and belief in God. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and spending time with her family and grandchildren.Charline was preceded in death by her husband, R. Q. Pickens.Survivors include her son, Ken Pickens and wife, Lisa of Haslet, Texas; grandsons, Justin Pickens of Denton, and Kevin Pickens of Haslet.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

