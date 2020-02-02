Wayne PickOct. 9, 1942 - Jan. 27, 2020Wayne Gene Pick, 77, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 27, 2020. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 8, at Woodway First United Methodist Church. Senior Pastor, Bryan Patrick, will be officiating. There will be a reception immediately following.Wayne was born October 9, 1942, to Arthur and Esther Pick. Houston, Texas, was where he was born and raised. He graduated from Jesse H. Jones High School in 1961. He attended Henderson County Junior College in Athens, Texas, and the University of Corpus Christi, both on a football scholarship. He earned a Bachelor's Business Administration degree on May 23, 1966.During his college years, he married his high school sweetheart, Janet Ann Bridges, on December 27, 1964. After graduation, Wayne went on to have a long and successful career as a Luby's Cafeteria manager working at several of their Texas locations. For the last 35 years, Waco would be the place they would call "home". They have been long time members of the Woodway First United Methodist Church. Wayne had a true servant's heart. When Wayne greeted you, it was always with such joy, as if you were his best friend. He truly loved people and they loved him! Wayne never met a stranger and would regularly help his family, friends, and neighbors in any way he could. Even his employees at Luby's knew they could go to him for help. At his church, he volunteered for countless events and projects, and served in many roles including the church counsel. He also enjoyed serving those in need as a member of the Hewitt Lions Club. Wayne is best remembered for the countless meals he prepared or catered for his church, family, friends, and his children's activities. Janet was often the hostess of these occasions and together they were a great team.Wayne also had many passions! First and foremost, he was a strong Christian who loved the Lord, his family, and his friends. His other loves included preparing gourmet and holiday meals in his kitchen as well as baking his well anticipated pecan pies...you could say he was a master chef! His mother taught him how to make delicious grape jelly with the Wild Mustang grapes that grew on his property. He could smoke a barbecue brisket on his grill like nobody's business! What he especially loved though was working outdoors at his home where he raised cattle, grew a vegetable garden, maintained his beautiful flowerbeds, and enjoyed riding his tractor in the pasture. The outdoors was truly Wayne's sanctuary and he would often say, "I just love this place!" You could usually find him sitting on his back porch or driveway, enjoying the view with his dog, Suzy. His biggest passion of all was the love he had for his wife, Janet. They were inseparable and were each other's best friends. They spent over 60 precious years together before she passed away on February 6, 2019.Wayne is survived by his daughters, Elaine Morgan of Fort Worth, Texas; Leanne Gaspar and her husband, Clay, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; son, David Pick and his wife, Stefanie, of Bella Vista, Arkansas; and his four grandchildren, Grant and Colten Gaspar, and Averi and Laney Pick. He is also survived by his two brothers, Arthur and Gary Pick, both of Houston, Texas and many other friends and family. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Legend Senior Living of Tulsa, OK, and Grace Hospice for their generosity and loving care of Wayne and the family.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Woodway First United Methodist Church or the Hewitt Lions Foundation at PO Box 151, Waco, TX 76643.
