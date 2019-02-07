Janet PickOct. 28, 1943 - Feb. 6, 2019Janet Ann Pick, 75, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 6, 2019. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 9, at Woodway First United Methodist Church, with Senior Pastor Bryan Patrick officiating.A full obituary will be in the Friday, February 8, Waco Tribune Herald.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

