Sandra Jean Piazza
July 25, 1947 - March 29, 2020
Sandra Piazza, 72, passed away on March 29, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 2, at Morgan Cemetery, the Rev. Steve Stokes officiating. In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, and state and county mandates for social distancing, only ten individuals total may be present under the tent, with all other guests practicing proper social distancing.
Sandra was born in Waco to John Neal Todd, Sr. and Ruby Todd. She attended Waco schools and graduated from Richfield High School in 1965. Sandra married the love of her life, Thomas Guy "Sonny" Piazza, in 1966 and together they operated Piazza Bros. Western Wear. Sandra and Sonny enjoyed spending time out on their ranches. Sonny preceded her in death in 2013.
Sandra was an unusual lady in her abilities. She was an excellent cook, horsewoman and gardener. Her faith in God saw her through the difficulties of her last illness.
Sandra is survived by her daughter, Mary Neal "Nealy" Piazza.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Sandra's caregivers Olga Meadors, Right at Home, and Comfort Keepers.
