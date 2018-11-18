Dr. Lu Ouida Kate Vinson PhillipsJuly 30, 1924 - October 16, 2018Born in Lott, Texas, on July 30, 1924, to Thomas and Exer (Fincher) Vinson, Dr. Lu Ouida Vinson Phillips, 94, lived a rich, and selfless life until October 16, 2018, when she was called home by the Lord while surrounded by family and friends.She accepted the Lord as her personal Saviour at a very young age. The First Presbyterian Church of Lott was her church home all of her life even as she worshipped in many churches. Her strong and quiet faith in her caring God gave her peace beyond description and optimism throughout her life.Lu Ouida graduated from Lott High School in 1941 and entered Mary Hardin Baylor College (MHB) the same year. Her college work was interrupted by her desire to teach. So, her teaching career began in 1942 in a two-room school in Floyd County, Texas, where she taught four grades in one room; then at the Corsicana State Home for three years followed by a year in Los Fresnos in the Texas Valley.After teaching for five years, Lu Ouida returned to Mary Hardin Baylor College (MHB), and completed her Bachelor's degree in 1949 with majors in biology and elementary education. Lu Ouida completed graduate work at the University of Connecticut, received a Master's Degree in Educational Administration from the University of Texas, and a second Master's Degree in Library Science from Texas Woman's University. While holding a full time job, Lu Ouida completed the requirements for a Doctorate in Educational Administration at Nova University, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.Following graduation from MHB, she taught and served as school librarian in the Waco Public Schools for 14 years, beginning at East Waco Elementary and later at Hillcrest, Mountainview, Provident Heights, Parkdale, and Meadowbrook.Upon leaving the teaching profession, she was given the opportunity to be a School and Library Consultant for Field Enterprises Educational Corporation (World Book Encyclopedia) with offices in Dallas and Chicago. She traveled and worked with colleges, universities and state Departments of Education in 17 states and four provinces of Canada. Later, she joined the national American Library Association (ALA) as Executive Director of the American Association of School Librarians (AASL) with offices in Chicago and Washington D.C.She married Ira Phillips in Chicago in 1974 and resigned her position at ALA. They moved to Columbus, Ohio where she began consulting work. Lu Ouida later accepted the position of Director, Media Services–Technology for Dallas Independent Schools, and served in that capacity for 11 years. She retired professionally in 1986 and moved to Waco. However, she really never retired from coordinating, consulting, traveling, or working in several areas of interest.Dr. Phillips received many awards and was recognized as an outstanding educator, educational administrator and media specialist. She made major contributions in the field of education and touched the lives of many young people, teachers, librarians and administrators in colleges and universities. As a result, she was well known and highly regarded in her field throughout the nation. Early in her teaching career, she was elected President of the Waco Association of Childhood Education and was selected to serve on the Texas State Textbook Committee. She also served on advisory boards for nationally known magazines and journals. Her writings were published in several journals and periodicals.Dr. Phillips offered educational consulting in print and audiovisual media and was a creative designer and thinker. She directed a Teacher Growth Workshop at the University of Texas and taught in the Harvard-Newton summer school. In Dallas schools, she initiated the first district-wide training for use of computers in school libraries, and unified the resources delivery system to include books, audiovisual, television and field trips for total media support of teacher and student learning. Dr. Phillips participated in the People to People Ambassador Program to foreign countries and was a member of the Library Information Services delegation to Israel.Lu Ouida traveled in 50 States, the 10 provinces of Canada and Europe. Among the several cruises Lu Ouida enjoyed were to Hawaii, Alaska, Nova Scotia, rivers within Europe but foremost of cruises was through the locks of the Panama Canal. As she traveled to six of the seven continents, visiting Japan, India, Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Australia were especially meaningful. Following the publishing of Little Man in the Woods, a book authored by her mother, Mrs. Pendergraft, she established a fund in her mother's name to provide an award for creative writing to students at Rosebud-Lott High School. This award began in 1975 and continued for 25 years.Lu Ouida loved telling stories and enjoyed hearing one as well. She was always ready for good laughter. The quieter side of Lu Ouida depicted a very proper and meticulous individual. She loved her family as they meant everything to her. She was concerned when help was needed, whether in illness, financial obligations or educational advancements. She was there to help without hesitancy. The happiest moments in her life, truly were "when she was doing something for someone else".Lott, Texas, held a special place in Lu Ouida's heart. The Clover Hill Cemetery Directory, which she published in 2002, was her dream and longtime goal. She provided funds for many other cemetery needs especially for landscaping and memorials to increase the Endowment Fund.Lu Ouida was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, L.C. Pendergraft; and sisters and brothers and their spouses: Wade and Alena Vinson, Leola and David Traver, Aletha and Raleigh Southwell, Jerry Vinson Pendergraft and Marvel and their son, Jerry Cecil.Lu Ouida is survived by her nephews: E.C. Vinson (Lois) - Houston, Stephen D. Southwell (Donna) - Waco, Stanley Traver - CT, Kenneth Pendergraft (Linda) - Waco, Kevin Pendergraft (Carla) - Waco, Kyle Pendergfraft (Megan) - Lott; Nieces: Evelyn Pfalzgraf (Carl) - CT, Betty Tate - Houston, Susan Hauser (Vincent) - Austin, Great nieces and nephews and Great-Great nieces and nephews. Lu Ouida is also survived by her dear friend, Dr. LaVerne Wong, as well as many other family members and friends.The family wishes to express their gratitude and appreciation to the ladies who provided special care for Lu Ouida at her home — Eva, Claudia, Benita, Charlene, Josie, Trevia, and Roxy.In lieu of flowers and if desired, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Lott in care of Gail Palmore, 1412 Overlook Ridge Drive, Belton, TX 76513 or Roy Renfro, President, Clover Hill Cemetery, Inc., POB 326, Lott, TX. 76656Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
