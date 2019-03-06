Barbara Ann PhillipsJan. 3, 1933 - March 3, 2019Barbara Ann Dickerson Phillips, 86, of Robinson, went to be with her Heavenly Father Sunday, March 3, 2019. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 7, and services will be 1 p.m., Friday, March 8, both will be at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., with Pastor Jim Daniels officiating. Burial to follow at Waco Memorial Park.Barbara was born on January 3, 1933 to Boyce and Agnes Dickerson. She met the love of her life, Leroy Phillips, while working at the James Connally Air Force Base. They married on November 9, 1957 and enjoyed 57 years together until his passing in 2015. One of her favorite activities was attending church and growing in her relationship with Christ, as well as, her church family. Her need to care for others was made apparent through her actions. She loved to cook for her loved ones and spent countless hours canning vegetables from "Papa's garden." She enjoyed sewing and making ceramics, and really loved seeing the joy on the faces of her family and friends when she gifted them with one of her "masterpieces".She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Phillips; parents; Boyce and Agnes Dickerson; son, Mark Phillips; and siblings, Shirley Ferguson and David Dickerson.Barbara is survived by her granddaughter, Courtney Sanders; great-grandchildren, Skyelar and Gage; Courtney's parents, Francene and Kevin Dorton; Courtney's siblings, Caleb Dorton and Jacob Dorton; nephew, Paul Ferguson; and niece, great-niece, Tabitha Ferguson.Barbara's family extends much gratitude to all who have been a blessing to Barbara and to our family during this difficult time, and always, with special mention to Barbara's church families, close friends, and San Juanita Rodriguez, our Visiting Angel, all of whom Barbara loved deeply.In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes you to make a memorial donation in honor of Barbara to Cornerstone Baptist Church and/or Meadowbrook Baptist Church, both of which were very near and dear to Barbara's heart.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
