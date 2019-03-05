Barbara Ann Dickerson PhillipsJanuary 3, 1933 - March 3, 2019Barbara Ann Dickerson Phillips, 86, of Robinson went to be with her Heavenly Father, Sunday, March 3, 2019. Services will be 1 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., with Dr. Cary Killough officiating. Burial to follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, in the funeral home chapel. Online guest book at www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

