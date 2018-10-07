H. Mozelle Orr PhilippNovember 1, 1929 - September 28, 2018H. Mozelle (Orr) Philipp, age 88, passed away September 28, 2018. She was born, November 1, 1929, in Clifton, Texas, to the late Enger G. Amundson Orr and the late James Robert Orr. She was a 16 year employee of M&M Mars in Waco, Texas from 1977 to 1993. She moved to Elon, North Carolina in 2007 to be near her daughter and son.Mozelle was the wife of the late Lloyd A. Philipp. She was preceded in death by her son, Tommy L. Philipp; brother, Charles W. Orr; and sister, Mary E. Orr Allen.Mozelle is survived by her son, Jim Philipp of Elon; daughter, Brenda Philipp Calhoun (Michael) of Elon; and grandchildren, Angela Calhoun Czerniak (Justin) of Lake Elsinore, California and Jared Calhoun (Laura) of Yanceyville, NC.She was a lifetime member of North Waco Baptist Church and First Woodway Baptist Church in Waco, Texas.Donations in Mozelle's name to Salvation Army are welcome and appreciated.Omega Funeral Service & Crematorywww.omegafsc.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.