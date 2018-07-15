Ramon Donald PhilenNov. 5, 1933 - July 4, 2018Don Philen passed in his sleep after a short illness on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.He was born, in Atlanta, Georgia, November 5, 1933, to James and Lucille Philen. Don was a VP Banker at Atlanta Airport Branch, owned his own western store, property manager, rancher, NCHA judge and videographer.It was his property management job that moved him from Atlanta to Waco, Texas, in 1986, where he met his wife, Martha Soukup Philen and they were married on November 5, 1986. Don got started in the horse business with his children; David, Donna, Daryl and Dana by taking them to play days. As owner of the local western store, he realized he was competing against his customers, so he made the switch to cutting and fell in love with it. They bought a small ranch in Crawford, Texas where he continued to do property management, cutting, judging and videoing.Don was a long time NCHA member and the videographer for many NCHA shows. Don and wife, Martha touched so many lives through NCHA shows.Don was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lucille Philen; son, David Philen; grandson, Shawn Hastings; and great-granddaughter, Melody Philen.He is survived by his wife, Martha; children, Donna, Daryl and Dana; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.The Philen family would like to thank Providence Hospital, Doctors, Nurses and Hospice for all their help. Per Don's wishes there will be no service.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.