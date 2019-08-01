James PfrommerJune 26, 1957 - July 28, 2019Dr. James Michael Pfrommer, 62, of Chilton, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his residence. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 3, in Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. Pastor Tom Warnoch will officiate.Dr. Pfrommer was born June 26, 1957, in Telford, Pennsylvania, to James Henry and Dolores Januszewski Pfrommer. He graduated from Perkiomen High School in Pennsburg, PA, Muhlenberg College in Allentown, PA, and received his medical degree from Hahnemann University in Philadelphia, PA. His specialty was in Psychiatry. He worked in private practice in Pennsylvania and for the Veterans Administration Hospital in Waco. He married Deborah Neal on September 5, 1998 and was a member of the Old West Cowboy Church in Robinson, Chilton Volunteer Fire Department and the Carolina Masonic Lodge A.F.&A.M. #330. He was the owner of the Cyber Ranch in Chilton.He is survived by his wife, Deborah Pfrommer of Chilton.Memorials may be made to the Chilton VFD, P.O. Box 537, Chilton, TX 76632 or the Carolina Masonic Lodge, P.O. Box 199, Lott, TX 76656.Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
