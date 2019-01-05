Rosemary PetzoldAug. 30, 1941 - Dec. 30, 2018Our mother, grandmother, cousin, niece, and aunt, Rosemary Frances (Shapiro) Petzold, passed away of natural causes on Sunday afternoon, 30 Dec. 2018, in Waco, McLennan Co., TX, age 77. Public services will be held this coming Sunday, at 2 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Valley Mills, TX. If you come, wear something purple. Interment will be at the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Abilene, Texas, on Monday, under the direction of Foss Funeral Home and Cremation Center.For complete obituary go to www.fossfuneralhome.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

