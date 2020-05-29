Dian Petty
March 7, 1941 - May 26, 2020
Margie Dian Petty, 79, of Hubbard, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 30, at Wade Funeral Home in Hubbard with the Rev. Taylor Crawford and the Rev. Bob Rainey officiating. Interment will follow in Waco Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, May 29, at Wade Funeral Home.
Dian was born in Waco on March 7, 1941, to Jessie and Josephine Earle. She attended grade school and junior high in Bellmead, graduating from La Vega High School in 1959. Dian received a full scholarship to the University of Houston College of Nursing. After graduation, she worked for a doctor's office in Waco. Eventually, she joined her husband Jerry as owners and operators of Roy Beatty Dry Cleaners in Bellmead.
Dian was baptized at a young age at First Baptist Church of Bellmead and was a devoted Christian throughout her life. She was one of the original founders of Victorious Life Fellowship in Waco, where she was very involved in women's ministries. After retiring from the dry cleaning business, Dian and Jerry moved out to their farm, opened Magnolia's antiques, and began attending First Methodist Church in Hubbard.
Dian was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved husband, Jerry.
She is lovingly remembered by her sisters, Anita Farmer of McKinney, Brenda Jordan and husband, Joe, of Irving, and Teresa Busch and husband, Ronnie, of Elm Mott; children, Kevin Petty and wife, Teresa, of Lorena, Karen Helton and husband, Barry, of Parker, and Dr. Kent Petty and wife, Dixie, of Lorena; 14 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; along with many other extended family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First United Methodist Church of Hubbard, 208 NW 2nd Street, Hubbard, Texas 76648.
Please sign the memorial guestbook for Dian at www.wadefuneralhome.net.
