Dorothy Petty-BrownOct. 5, 1953 - Nov. 17, 2018Dorothy P. Brown passed away November 17, 2018, in Waco. Services will be at 11 am, Saturday, November 24, at First Assembly of God, 6067 Bosque, Waco. Littles - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

