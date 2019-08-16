Jesse C. PetersonMarch 11, 1960 - Aug. 13, 2019Jesse Calvin Peterson, 59, of Waco, Texas, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with Deacon Jessie C. Garza officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., with Rosary service at 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 16, at OakCrest Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

