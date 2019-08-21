Kenneth Ray PetersJuly 15, 1960 - Aug. 18, 2019Kenneth Ray Peters, 59, of Waco, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Providence Health Center in Waco.A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 24, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, with Brother Mitchell Davis officiating. A brief visitation will follow the service in the funeral home foyer.Kenneth was born in Waco, July 15, 1960, to Clarence Peters and Bonnie Peters. He attended Waco schools and graduated from Jefferson Moore High School in 1978. While in high school he worked for Johnny Stewart Game Calls. Kenneth received a degree in machine shop operations from TSTC. He moved to Houston and worked for Hughes Tool then to Dallas and worked in the injection molding industry.Kenneth married Jennifer Landingham in 1981. Kenneth and Jennifer moved back to Waco where he worked in sales for J.S.. Barnett Company where his father was president. In 1984, he started an office supply and printing company which he operated for 26 years.Kenneth loved his family and enjoyed many vacations with them at Port Aransas and Rockport and in Mexico. He loved dove and quail hunting and salt water fishing. He never met a stranger and liked to help those in need of a little money or a ride.He was preceded in death by his father and mother; grandmother, Martha Slavens; grandson, Copelan Layne Peters; and father-in-law, Louis Landingham.Kenneth is survived by his wife, Jennifer; son, Taylor Peters; daughter, Emily and husband, Patrick Salazar; grandchildren, Camryn Eckman-Peters and Brooks Peters; sister, Carol Doan; uncle, James Slavens; mother-in-law, Betty Landingham; sister-in-law, Louann and husband, Russel Walker; and four nieces and one nephew.In lieu of flowers you may make a donation in his memory to Waco Humane Society or Fuzzy Friends Rescue.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
