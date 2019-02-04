John M. PetersJan. 23, 1940 - Feb. 02, 2019John McClelland Peters went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey with Pastor Dick Wooten officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 5, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.Johnny was born on January 23, 1940 in Waco, to Royce and Frieda Peters. He was given the middle name McClelland as he was the first baby boy born at the McClelland Memorial Hospital. At the age of 9, Johnny went to work at O&H Rare Foods and worked there until he bought the store in 1990. He owned and managed the store until his retirement in 1998. Johnny's exposure to good food from a young age helped to develop his interest in cooking, and he became a great cook. He enjoyed experimenting with recipes and loved to prepare meals for family and friends. Cookbooks were his favorite reading material, and he could often be found watching a variety of cooking shows. Johnny was a very talented artist, and we are blessed that he left us many beautiful oil paintings to enjoy.Johnny was an exceptionally kind and loving Christian who tried to do what was right in any situation and loved to give and receive hugs. He especially loved children and the elderly and wanted to do as much as he could for them. Everyone who knew him loved him. He showed others how to love, and he always made his family feel loved. He never said goodbye without hugs and kisses and saying he loved you.Johnny was a wonderful husband and father and he absolutely cherished his three precious grandsons. They, in turn, adored him. He was the type of Dad and PawPaw who got down on the floor to play, changed diapers, and rocked the babies to sleep.Johnny was a member of Stonegate Community Church since 1998 and was always willing to help out in any capacity and truly had a servant's heart. His life was the definition of Christian servanthood.Johnny married the love of his life, Linda Joyner, on April 18, 1959, and they were happily married for 59 years. To that union, two children were born: Kasey Williams of Robinson and Jason Peters of Waco.He is survived by his wife and children as well as his beloved son-in-law, Kevin Williams, and cherished daughter-in-law, Carla Peters. He is also survived by his three grandsons, Travis and Tanner Williams, and Evan Peters. He is predeceased by his father and mother; one sister, Ida Mae Neikamp; and three brothers, Charles Peters, Willie Peters and Joe Peters. He is survived by his siblings, Fritz Peters of Greer's Ferry, Arkansas and Patricia Scott of Waco; as well as many nieces and nephews and cousins.In lieu of flowers, please donate to Providence Hospice Place or your favorite charity. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
