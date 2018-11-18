Joe PetersSept. 23, 1944 - Nov. 16, 2018Joe Peters, 74, of West, passed away Friday, November 16, 2018 in Waco. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 19, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Graveside services will be held 11:30 a.m., at Waco Memorial Park in Waco. The family will receive visitors from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, November 18, at the funeral home.Joe was born, September 23, 1944, in Waco, the son of Roy and Freida (Reich) Peters. He attended schools in Waco. On November 25, 1977, he was united in marriage to Marjorie "Margie" Neel in Waco. Joe was a member of West Church of Christ. He was also a past member of the Central Texas Rifle and Pistol Club He worked for City of Waco for 25 years and for Cen-Tex Waste Management. Joe enjoyed fishing, hunting, being outdoors and watching TV, especially wrestling and Western shows. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.Joe was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William "Pete" Peters and Cotton Peters; and sister, Ida Mae Niekamp.Survivors include his beloved wife of 41 years, Margie Peters of West; children, Jay Duncan and wife, Marlu, of Lorena, Jeff Duncan and wife, Kim, of Bruceville, and Jodie Munoz of West; two brothers, Fritz Peters and wife, Stella, and Johnny Peters and wife, Linda; sister, Pat Scott; seven grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Ambulance Association.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
