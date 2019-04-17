George PetersMay 23, 1932 - April 16, 2019George "Bo" Peters, age 86, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 19, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Burial will follow at White Rock Cemetery in Ross. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 18, at the funeral home.George was born May 23, 1932, in Gholson, the son of James and Ruth (Estes) Peters. He graduated from West High School in 1950. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. On August 29, 1952, he was united in marriage to Mildred Robinson in Ross. She preceded him in death on November 5, 2016. He was a co-owner of H.B. Blake Company for over 30 years. George also worked for Sligh Lumber Company and Robinson Company. He enjoyed all sports, playing golf, and was an avid Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys fan. George was great at playing dominoes and could trick anyone who wasn't paying attention. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and surprising them with new gifts. George was a member of Elm Mott Church of Christ where he was very active in his church and loved to sing.George was preceded in death by his brothers, Herschel "Si" Peters and Lawrence Peters; and sister, Patsy Guild.Survivors include his children, Jeanna Wendt and husband, Tom, of Spring, and David Peters and wife, Peggy, of Dallas; grandchildren, Ryan Wendt and wife, Kelley, Eric Wendt and wife, Cassie, Cameron Wendt and wife, Lindsey, Wes Peters, Josh Peters, Wade Foster, Stuart Foster, and Angela Foster; great-grandchildren, Collin, Liam, Tristan, Caleb, and Connor.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the charity of choice. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
