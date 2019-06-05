Bonnie PetersSept. 16, 1927 - May 31, 2019Bonnie Grace Peters, 91, of Waco, passed away May 31, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 5, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco. Burial will follow at Mart Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.Bonnie was born September 16, 1927, in Waco, to Roscoe and Martha (Wolff) Slavens. She graduated from Waco High in 1945, and shortly after, married Clarence Peters. She was a member of Lake Shore Church of Christ.She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; and her parents, Roscoe and Martha Slavens.Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Carol Doan; son, Kenneth Peters and wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Chris and Carrie Doan, and Taylor Peters and Emily Salazar and husband, Patrick; great-grandchildren, Camryn and Brooks Peters; and brother, James Slavens.The family would like to thank Felicia Jones and Visiting Angels for their help.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
