Faith PesinaJanuary 6, 2020 - January 6, 2020Faith Peniel Pesina was born January 6th at 12:22 am, went home to be held in the arms of Jesus on January 6th at 11:30 am. Although her time here was short, she impacted many lives. She was deeply loved by her dad, Jeremy Pesina Sr.; mom, Amanda Pesina; big brothers, Jeremy and Benjamin Pesina; as well as many friends and family.Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, January 11, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home in Robinson (3124 N Robinson Dr, Waco, TX 76706).Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
