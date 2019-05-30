Carlos PesinaNov. 4, 1926 - May 26, 2019Carlos Pesina, 92 , of Bellmead, Texas, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 31, at St. Francis Catholic Church, with The Rev. Eduardo Jazo as Celebrant, with burial to follow at Mart Cemetery, Mart Texas. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., with Rosary at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 30, at OakCrest Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

