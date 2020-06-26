Doran "D.C." Perryman
Feb. 25, 1925 - June 23, 2020
Doran Calvin Perryman, 95, passed away at home Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Graveside service only, 10 a.m., Saturday, June 27, Moody Leon Cemetery.
D.C. was born February 25, 1925, in Moody, to Edgar and Eunice (Alton) Perryman.
He was a WWII veteran, serving in the Navy.
He married Martha Coulter in 1946 and last November they celebrated 73 years together, raising four children on the farm where he grew up.
Mr. Perryman was a farmer and rancher, active in his community with Young Farmers, Moody Medical Clinic Board, and Moody ISD school board.
After retirement from Production Credit Association, he remained actively involved as a volunteer with Meals on Wheels.
He was a longtime active member of Moody Leon UMC.
D.C. was preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy and Earl; and granddaughter, Kate Kitchens.
He is survived by sister, Betty Seawright (Jack); and sisters-in-law, Barbara Hinkson and Barbara Perryman; his wife, Martha; children, Michael Perryman (Rita), Pat Kitchens (Paul), John Perryman (Brenda), and Mary Brooks (Christopher); 11 grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
The family is grateful to special caregivers Patricia and Eva Dominguez.
In lieu of flowers, donate to Moody Leon UMC or charity of your choice.
