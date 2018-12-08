Genoa Oliver PerryDec. 19, 1927 - Dec. 5, 2018Genoa Oliver Perry passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 8, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with The Rev. Mark Wible officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

