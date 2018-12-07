Genoa Oliver PerryDec. 19, 1927 - Dec. 5, 2018Genoa Oliver Perry passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 8, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with The Rev. Mark Wible officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, December 7, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Genoa was born December 19, 1927, in Ocee, Texas, to Charles and Geneva Oliver. She married I.N. Ikey Perry on February 2, 1947. Genoa worked in the family construction and property rental business with her husband. She and Ikey were members of the Horseless Carriage Club and enjoyed going on The Texas Tour every year, for many years. She enjoyed spending time with family, friends and her animals.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Isaac Perry; one daughter, Connie Clark; four brothers, C.F. Oliver, Herbert O. Oliver, Haney Oliver, and Bill Oliver; and three sisters, Waneva "Baby Sissy", Faye Mooney, and Georgie Robinson.She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Lyster and husband, Johnny; son, Steven Perry and wife, Joann; son-in-law, Randy Clark; brother, Jim Oliver and wife, Mary; two grandsons, David and Chris Clark; and many nieces and nephews.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
