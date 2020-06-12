Jose F. Perez
March 17, 1950 - June 7, 2020
Jose Felipe Perez, 70, of Waco, Texas, entered into the Kingdom of God on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with the Very Rev. C. Benjamin Magnaye as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, June 12, with Rosary Service at 7 p.m. at OakCrest Funeral Home.
