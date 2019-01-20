Ernestine Alva PerezApril 15, 1930 - Jan. 14, 2019Ernestine Alva Perez, 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 14, 2019.Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, January 25, at Skyvue Funeral Home. Service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 26, at Skyvue Funeral Home. Interment will be at Skyvue Memorial Gardens.Ernestine was preceded in death by many loving family members, including her daughters, Virginia Perez and Lupita Perez.She is survived by her daughters, Mary (Diaz) Garrett, Anita Perez, and Gloria Tweeten; sons, Jerry Perez, David Perez, and Louis Perez; brothers, Daniel Alva and Freddy Alva; sister, Geraldine Barbosa; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Metroplex Nursing and Rehab and Compass Hospice for their compassion.To send flowers to the family of Ernestine Alva Perez, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
