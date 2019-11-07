Adam PerezJuly 11, 1986 - Nov. 1, 2019Adam Christopher Perez, 33, entered this world on July 11, 1986 and left this world on November 1. 2019 at his home in Austin, Texas. A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, at Bellmead Funeral Home at 809 LaClede St., with a Rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 8, at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Waco. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. A reception lunch will be held for family and friends at St. Jeromes Catholic Church in the Mother Teresa Hall.Adam graduated from Midway High School in 2004. He attended and received his Pharmacy Tech license at McLennan Community College, in addition he attended Texas State Technical and Austin Community College as well. Adam worked for HEB 15 plus years and was beloved by all.Adam is survived by his parents, Robert and Rachel Golson, Ignacio and Janie Perez; sister, Sonya Perez; brothers, Nick Perez and Colt Golson; grandparents, Joe and Paula Gonzalez, Ignacio Sr. and Sarah Perez, Bill and Marilyn Golson, Larry and Jerry Mattlage; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins and friends.Adam was smart, quirky, funny, one speed, kind, passionate, and a host of all other wonderful gifts that God blended together.
