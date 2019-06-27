Charlene PerdueDec. 28, 1927 - June 23, 2019Charlene Perdue passed away Sunday morning June 23, 2019, at the age of 91. A visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Day Spring Baptist Church, with the funeral service commencing at 10:00 A.M. The Rev. Tiffani Harris will be officiating. Interment will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio. The Rev. Bill Perdue will officiate.Mrs. Perdue was born December 28, 1927, in Waco, Texas, the daughter of the late Walter Wardman and Troy Jim (Woodruff) Rivers.Charlene was named after her brother Charles who died tragically just a few months before she was born. As the youngest of six children she was the baby of the family, dearly loved and coddled by her older siblings. Her life centered around the church which was led by her Baptist pastor father. After being named Valedictorian at Electra High School, she left home for Baylor University, where it didn't take her long to find a prospective young Baptist preacher to marry and continue her love for Jesus Christ and His church. She was a talented musician, playing both Piano and Organ. An art major in college, she loved to illustrate devotional lessons by "Chalktalks," and later in life studied watercolor art and produced many lovely watercolor paintings.With her husband, Bill, she loved to travel and made several trips to Israel and Europe and Hawaii, took a mission trip to Guadalajara and visited family in Japan. Upon retirement, she moved to Canyon Lake with her husband. Although he died after only living there five years, she remained there serving as lake hostess to family and friends for another seventeen years. Nothing made her happier than to be surrounded by family. In 2016, in declining health, she moved to Hewitt to live with family. She loved Dayspring Baptist Church very much and enjoyed playing the piano for Dayspring worship services at Ridgecrest Nursing Home.Also preceding her in death were two brothers, Truett Rivers and Charles Rivers; three sisters, Ruth Williams, Lois Segrest, and Evelyn Lowag.Survivors include four sons, Bill Perdue and wife, Susan, David Perdue and wife, Judy, Robert Perdue and wife, Karen, Jimmy Perdue and wife, Rhonda; one daughter, Judy Brown and husband, David; eighteen grandchildren and thirty-seven great-grandchildren.For those desiring, the family has suggested Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Society, 2170 Old Sattler Road, Canyon Lake, Texas, for memorial contributions.The guestbook is offered at wwwgracegardensfh.com. Through this site, you are encouraged to leave condolence and fond memories of the Perdue family.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
