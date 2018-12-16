Thomas G. PenneyJuly 23, 1930 - Dec. 13, 2018Thomas Gerald "Buddy" Penney, 88, of Waco, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 13, 2018. A service celebrating his life will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 21, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 20, at the funeral home.Buddy was born to Pat and Lona Pierce Penney on July 23, 1930 in Lockesburg, Arkansas. His family moved to Bynum, TX, while he was a young boy. After graduating from Bynum High School in 1949, Buddy served four years (1951-1954) in the Air Force.Buddy married Linda Lou Yates on March 22, 1955. They had a 54 year full and rich marriage until Linda's death in 2010. Buddy was a loving father to four children: Jerry Penney (deceased), Tammie Andrews, Misty Gauer and husband, Clark, and Shannon Penney and wife, Natalie. He has ten treasured grandchildren: Lee and Ben Penney, Katrina and Trevor Andrews, Andy, Caleb, and Corrie Gauer, and Hannah, Ella and John Penney; and four super great-grandchildren: Aveah, Donovan, Kolby and Noe.Buddy had a very strong and quiet soul. The Penneys were members of Speegleville Baptist Church. He retired in 1995 from General Tire and Rubber Company after 41 years. Buddy enjoyed working in his wood shop, following his beloved Texas Rangers, and making banana pudding. He could virtually make and/or repair anything.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
