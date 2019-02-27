Lillian PendletonApril 7, 1921 - Feb. 24, 2019Lillian "Blondie" (Kapavik) Pendleton, age 97, of West, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 in Waco. A Rosary will be recited 6 pm Thursday at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, followed by visitation until 8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated 10 am Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in West.Lillian was born April 7, 1921 in West, the daughter of Frank and Anna (Gerik) Kapavik. She attended St. Mary's and West Elementary schools. On April 27, 1946 she was united in marriage to Samuel Pendleton in Waco. Samuel preceded her in death on February 21, 1983.Lillian was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. She was also a member of KJZT Society #11, Catholic Daughters of America Court #829, and Ladies Altar Society. Lillian was the owner of Blon Dell Hat Shop in the mid 1950s and retired from Wood's Manufacturing in Waco. She previously worked for St. Paul's Hospital in Dallas, the Raleigh Hotel, Luby's Cafeteria and Fred's Jewelers, all in Waco. Lillian enjoyed sewing, crochet, needlepoint, dancing, and traveling. She especially loved spending time with her family and many friends.Lillian was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Frank Kapavik, Rudolph Kapavik, Emil Kapavik, and Alphonse Kapavik; and sisters, Mary Kapavik, Annie Barton Karlik, and Hattie Matus.Survivors are several nieces and nephews, including Danny Kapavik, Georgia Kramer and Emily Cates; and many other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Cemetery. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.