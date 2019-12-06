Jerry PendergrassOct. 25, 1945 - Dec. 3, 2019Jerry Pendergrass, 74, of Cedar Hill, formerly of China Spring, passed away Tuesday, December 3, at his residence after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. A funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Sunday, December 8, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel in Waco. Cremation will follow at Lake Shore Crematory. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.Jerry was born October 25, 1945, in Aurora, Missouri, to Clarence and Cora (Mahurin) Pendergrass, the fifth of six sons. He married Mary Katherine Sharon on November 27, 1963 in Merriam, Kansas. They moved to Texas in 1980 finally settling the family in China Spring. He worked all of his working life in the printing industry, most of which with The A B Dick Company. They moved to Cedar Hill in 1991.Jerry dedicated 56 years of marriage to the love of his life, Mary Katherine; always focusing his priorities on family and providing for his wife and the raising of their three children. Their dedication and love for one another and family serves as a great example for those who knew them well. Jerry's favorite pastime was woodworking and sharing those creations with his family.He was preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers, Kenneth, Lloyd, Don and Roy Pendergrass.Survivors include wife, Mary Pendergrass; three children, Sheri Lefkoski and husband, Joe, Carri Shehorn and husband, Brent, and Terry Pendergrass and wife, Tiffany; four granddaughters, Kathy (Damon), Melissa, Taylor (Sergey), Madison, and step-grandson, Christopher; great-grandsons, Killian, Klayton, and Korben; great-granddaughter, Lily; brother, Clyde "Terry" Pendergrass; sister-in-law, Teresa Queen-Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
