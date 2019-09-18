Raymond PenaJan. 22, 1938 - Sep. 16, 2019Raymond F. Pena, of Marlin, Texas, formerly of Dallas, Texas, peacefully left this world for his heavenly home on Monday, September 16, 2019.Services will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 21, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 311 Oaks St., Marlin, TX. Burial to follow at 12:00 p.m., at Riesel Cemetery, located on Hwy 6 and Broadway St. in Riesel, TX. Viewing will be from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., and Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 20, 2019, at Bellmead Funeral Home, 809 La Clede St., Waco, TX.Raymond was preceded in death by his dedicated and loving wife of 45 years, Carmen Pena; son, Ray Anthony; and brother, Bobby Sr.Survivors include his siblings, John, Antonia, Robert, Shirley, Betty, Dede, and Mary; children, Joe and wife, Maricela, David, Dora and husband, Wally, Lucy and husband, John, Frank and wife, Linda, Mark, Sandra, Adam, and Belinda and husband, Lionel; 29 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; and special family, friends, and neighbors.Pall bearers include Raymond, Orlando, David, Tony, and Jason.The family would like to thank all the staff at VNA Hospice in Dallas, TX for all their care and support.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

