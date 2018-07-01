LaDonna Pembleton-FreedmanSept. 7, 1961 - June 29, 2018LaDonna Pembleton Freedman, of China Spring, passed peacefully at home, June 29, 2018, in China Spring, TX, at the age of 56. A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m., Monday, July 2, 2018, at Valley Mills First United Methodist Church. Pastor Jaime McGlothlin will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate LaDonna's life.Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, July 1, 2018, at the Valley Mills First United Church. Memorials may be made to Baylor Scott & White McClinton Center, c/o Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, Attn: Foundation, 100 Hillcrest Medical Blvd., Waco, Tx. 76712.LaDonna was born, September 7, 1961, in Alva, Oklahoma, to Forrest and Regina Crawford. She met her husband, Harry Freedman in 1987. After moving to China Spring, LaDonna graduated from Baylor University and Tarleton State University. LaDonna worked for Waco ISD as a special education teacher. Over 31 years, the couple welcomed 12 grandchildren into their lives. Her children and grandchildren remember her as a patient mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals.LaDonna was an accomplished educator, filled with love and generosity for children who needed her the most. She often volunteered with the Special Olympics. She was an extraordinary woman, mother, wife, sister, daughter. She will be forever remembered by her grandchildren as "Nonna."LaDonna is survived by her husband, Harry Freedman; four children, Mark Pembleton and wife, Fernanda, David Pembleton and wife, Melody, Amanda Matthews and husband, Daniel, Melissa Cory and husband, Patrick; 11 grandchildren; and siblings, Larry Crawford and wife, Tana, Billy Crawford and wife, Anne, JoAnn Alston and husband, Jim, Forest Crawford Jr. and wife, Kim, and Charles Crawford. She wass preceded in death by her father, Forest Crawford; mother, Regina Crawford; brothers, Kenneth and Eddy; sister, Bonnie; and grandchild, Hunter.Pallbearers will be Mack Abernathy, Paul Putman, Bobby Robinson, Michael Odem, Tony Carrizales, Robert Shows, Josh Powell, and Jason Powell.Please join us in remembering LaDonna by signing our guest book at www.fossfuneralhome.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
