David Carroll PeeplesFeb. 27, 1942 - Jan. 4, 2020David Carroll Peeples, a man who lived a life of purpose and discipline, passed away January 4, 2020. David will be remembered during a visitation 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, at OakCrest Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Waco Memorial Park with The Rev. John Collier officiating.David was born in Marlin on February 27, 1942, the son of T.E. and Lucille (Bridges) Peeples. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patsy Peeples, and his loving stepmother of 55 years, Evelyn Peeples.

