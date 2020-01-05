David C. PeeplesFeb. 27, 1942 - Jan. 4. 2020David C. Peeples, 77, of Waco, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Services are pending.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

