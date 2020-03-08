October 6, 1926 - March 6, 2020 Leola "Lil" Pechacek, 93, of Elk, Texas, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Saint Catherine's Center in Waco. Lil was born in Falls County, Texas, grew up in Rosebud, and later moved to West. She married Ivan "Jelly" Pechacek in 1949 and lived in the community of Elk for over 70 years. Lil was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Elk, where she was active in many church activities and committees. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and homemaker, Lil was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. Some of her most memorable treats were her amazing homemade cinnamon rolls, and her oatmeal chocolate chip cookies for "the kids". Lil was also an avid gardener, planting her large vegetable garden each year and always planting enough to generously share with family and friends. She was a dedicated sports fan and loved watching the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys on television. Lil was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Ivan "Jelly" Pechacek; and brother Amos Pomykal. Lil is survived by her sons Tommy Pechacek and Sandra, Jim Pechacek and Delores, John Pechacek; and daughter Barbara White and David. Sisters Alda Armstrong, Bonnie Gutowski, Mae Holm, Joann Thun; brothers O.J. Pomykal and V.G. "Bud" Pomykal; and sister-in-law Jimmie Williams. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Christi, Tom Jr, Eric, Adam and Allie; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m., March 9, at Bellmead Funeral Home, 809 La Clede St., Bellmead, TX, with visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2:00 p.m., March 10, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Elk, Texas. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Elk. The family would like to thank Providence Hospice, especially Shellie and Laura, for their extraordinary compassion and care. Memorials can be made to St Joseph's Catholic Church – Elk, 301 St. Martins Church Rd., West, Tx. 76691.
