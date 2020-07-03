Daniel Pechacek
July 2, 1938 - June 30, 2020
Daniel Ben Pechacek, 81, of Elk, entered eternal life on Tuesday, June 30, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Waco. His passing was peaceful from this Earth and he was surrounded by family and in spirit of those who loved him.
Visitation and Rosary will be recited at 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, July 5, with Rosary to begin at 6:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Parish in Elk.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Monday, July 6, also at St. Joseph Catholic Parish in Elk. Interment will immediately follow funeral service at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Elk.
Bellmead Funeral home will oversee the services officiated by Fr. Walter Dhanwar, along with assistance from Msgr. Isidore Rozycki.
Daniel Ben Pechacek was born July 2, 1938, in Axtell, Texas. He was the eldest son of four children to Benjamin and Angelica (Vicha) Pechacek.
Daniel had recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just begun treatments.
He knew this would be a hard battle but he was committed to give it his best attempt. While cancer did not take his life, the weakened state from the chemo did attribute to and adversely compromise other areas of his health.
His faith was strong and he knew that he could only do what he could and that God would continue to see him through on his journey, because Dan trusted that the will of the Lord be done in his life. This was true throughout his entire life, always trusting in God and because of that he lived a very fulfilled and enriched life.
From a young boy growing up on a working farm and ranch, strong ethics were instilled in him very early in life. There was always plenty of work to be done, while focusing on school work and attending church. Those same ethics would carry him through the rest of his life. He learned to balance the important things. Staying focused on God, family responsibility and education. He attended Elk school until 8th grade and graduated from Axtell High School in 1956.
He attended Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, where he received a degree in Business and Sociology. After college, he served in the Army Reserves. This was around the time that he met and married Patricia Harper, and began building their family together. Over the next five years they welcomed Chris, Kelly and Danna. He and their family remained strong in the church and he served as CCD instructor and was also in the choir. This was also during the time that he worked for L.M. Kizer in Bryan, Texas, as a claims adjuster. Despite that marriage ending after 15 years, he worked very hard to remain present in the lives of his children.
He later met and married Paulette Oliver and together they welcomed and raised their son, Jeffrey. Not wanting to miss the opportunity to be present in Jeffrey's life, he began building a business that would allow him to be home daily.
In October of 1988, Daniel utilized his education and experience to begin his lifelong career and opened the doors for business as a Farmer's Insurance Agent in Waco, he and his wife worked hard to build the business that still stands today and is operated by Jeff. He officially retired from there in July, 2000, after receiving many honorable and distinguishing accolades throughout his Farmer's Insurance career. Not letting any dust settle he busied himself with building, owning and operating Trading House Self Storage on Elk Road.
Paulette's health began to decline and he was dedicated to her care. His unwavering love and support allowed him to easily fall into the role as her primary caregiver. He took this very seriously, he considered it an honor and privilege to care for her, he held true to that heartfelt promise made many years before on a cold and blustery December wedding day. Sadly, his beloved wife of 36 years, Paulette, passed in January of 2011. Losing Paulette was an extremely difficult time in his life.
His life had a new normal without Paulette, he had resigned himself to being alone until that fateful day in November, when he took a chance and asked a lovely lady from his church on a date, he was so surprised that she actually said "Yes!"
From then on Dan and Carrie were inseparable. Testing fate and luck once more, he later asked her one more very important question and she again said, "Yes!" They were married in 2017. During the course of their three year marriage they traveled the world, enjoyed quiet time together, remained involved in the church and melded their families together, beautifully.
Daniel was a devoted family man, he enjoyed family gatherings, quiet time with those he loved, polka music, working his cattle, zipping around his property on the 4-wheeler and devoting his quiet time to reading his bible and reciting the rosary, which he often fell asleep with, gently holding it in his hands.
He enjoyed watching live and televised sports and attended many Houston Astro's games and seldom missed any Mart Panther football games.
Daniel was a very strong business man and was eager to help anyone in need. He unselfishly and graciously gave of himself and touched many lives.
He loved to travel, hit the casinos and in earlier life he loved piloting his Cessna 150 and was a proud member of the "unofficial" Axtell Air Force which consisted of several fellow pilots in the area.
Daniel was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Parish in Elk. Though there were times in his life that he lived, worked and attended church elsewhere. St. Joseph's was where he considered his home church. He served the church for many years serving as a Eucharistic Minister to those unable to attend church, this was an extreme honor for him. He also volunteered countless hours over the years serving on the church picnic committee and an officer of the Cemetery Association. He was a member of SPJST Lodge #35.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; his little brother, Harry; his wife, Paulette; a brother in-law, Eugene Gerlich; two nieces, Lana Hughes and Donna Culliton; and a great-niece, Katelin Hughes.
Daniel leaves behind his adoring wife, Carrie Mae (Berger) Pechacek of Axtell, TX; sisters, Dorothy Gerlich of Arlington, TX, and Mildred Steinke, husband, Lloyd, of Axtell, TX; children: son, Chris Pechacek, wife, Sandy, of Elm Mott, TX; daughter, Kelly (Pechacek) Osborne, husband, Aubry, of Cheyenne, WY; daughter, Danna (Pechacek) Kostecka, husband, John J. Jr., of West, TX; son, Jeffrey Pechacek, wife, Monica, of Mart, TX; stepchildren, son, John Reiman, wife, Lynn, of Lorena, TX; daughter, Rhonda (Reiman) Goff, husband, Steve, of Hewitt, TX; son, Eric Reiman of Plano, TX; grandchildren, Adam, Lacy, Zoe, Noah, his wife, Hannah, Allyson, Addyson and Marra; as well as seven great-grandchildren.
He leaves behind many treasured friends, family, extended family and a great deal of wisdom, as well as fond memories to those who knew him.
Daniel also leaves behind his ever faithful four-legged rescue companion, a high energy and loving cairn terrier mix named "Desperado". No one could ever really decide just who rescued who.
Pall Bearers: John Reiman, Eric Reiman, Adam Pechacek, Noah Pechacek, John Kostecka Jr. and Cody Johnson.
Honorary Pall Bearers: J.W. Frazier, Larry Matus, Ronald Steinke and Donald Steinke.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made on Daniel's behalf to St. Joseph Cemetery Association 4534 Elk Road, Waco, Texas 76705.
*Face masks are required at all services*
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.