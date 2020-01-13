Larry PearsonOct. 31, 1953 - Jan. 4, 2020Services for Larry Pearson will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday., Jan. 14, 2020, at W.H. Littles & Sons Mortuary, WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

