Robert PeacockSept. 3, 1936 - Oct. 2, 2019Robert Warren Peacock, 83, of Woodway, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 2, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.A full obituary will be forthcoming.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

