Santos M. Peña, Jr.Sept. 8, 1934 - Feb. 10, 2019Santo M. Peña, Jr., 84, of Waco, Texas, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019. In loving memory a memorial service will be celebrated at 3:00 p.m., Sunday February 17, 2019, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., Waco, Texas 76710.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

