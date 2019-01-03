Mandy PayneJuly 14, 1944 - Dec. 28, 2018Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Mandy Payne, formerly of Waco, Texas, will be convened in the Winnfield Memorial Funeral Home Chapel Saturday, January 5, 2019, 2:00 p. m. with burial following in Lawrence Serenity Sanctum. The remains will lie in state at the funeral home for public visitation from Noon until service time. Rev. Jack Watson, Pastor of the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Waco, Texas, will officiate.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

