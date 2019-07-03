Dorothy Grusendorf PayneJuly 30, 1928 - July 1, 2019Dorothy Grusendorf Payne, aka Meemaw, entered into the arms of Jesus on Monday, July 1, 2019. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, July 5, 2019, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, with Dr. Cary Killough officiating. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.Dorothy was born July 30, 1928, in Old Troy, Texas, to Raymond and Cleotis Wilcox. She married Bud Grusendorf on August 19, 1944, in Waco, Texas. Dorothy worked for 15 years at Zales Jewelers until she and Bud felt led to help open and work in their church daycare at Calvary Assembly of God in Robinson, Texas. Following Bud's death in 1995, she met and married Jack Payne on January 18, 1997. She was a member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church.She is survived by her husband, Jack; son, Tommy Grusendorf (Veronika); daughter, Pam Jones (Larry); stepson, Sam Payne (Robin); brother, Raymond Dan Wilcox; grandchildren: Tammie Leuschner (Brad), Michelle Tonkin (Thomas), Troy Grusendorf (Wendy), Pattie Thomas, Frank Thomas, and Brandy McMillion; and 11 great-grandchildren.Pallbearers will be Randy Hinson, Larry Hinson, Brad Leuschner, Thomas Tonkin, Austin Leuschner, Zachary Leuschner, and Paul Tonkin. Honorary pallbearers will be Shorty Stone, Dr. Charles Stern, and Charles Gauer.The family extends special appreciation to Wesley Woods Bluebonnet Wing and those special angels that took care of her.Memorials may be made to Meadowbrook Baptist Church Expand Fund or Meadowbrook Baptist Church Homebound Ministry, 1207 North Robinson Way, Robinson, Texas.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
