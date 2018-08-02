Bob PayneFeb. 3, 1935 - Aug. 1, 2018Bobby Leon Payne passed away peacefully at home on August 1, 2018. Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 4, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd, Waco, Texas 76710 with RFC Chaplain Mike Griffith officiating. Visitation will from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 3, at the funeral home.Bob was born, February 3, 1935, in Houston, to Leon Alta and Minnie Esta Payne. The oldest of three sons, he attended school in Houston until 1949 when the family moved to Athens, Texas, where he graduated from high school. He attended Henderson Junior College and East Texas State University, where he graduated in 1957 with a BA in Business.In 1958, Bob followed in his father's footsteps and began his career with JCPenney Company in Houston, later transferring to stores in Baytown, Port Arthur and Laredo. In 1968 he was promoted to store manager in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he served for four years. Desiring to be back in Texas, he accepted a transfer as store manager to downtown Waco in 1972. He managed that store until its relocation to Richland Mall, where he remained until his retirement in 1997.Bob won many awards during his 38-year career with JCPenney. He was proudest of winning the President's Cup and the Chairman's Award while in Waco. Not one to remain idle for long, he purchased Brazos Feed & Supply where he and his son, Gary, worked together until his second retirement in 2013. Bob loved meeting and greeting customers and always had a joke to share with them.Other interests include serving on the Board of Directors of the Heart of Texas Fair, President of the Heart of Texas Bird Dog Club and Founding Member, President and Race Director of the Heart of Texas Drag Boat Club. He took great pride in his involvement in establishing drag boat racing at Brazos Park East in Waco and his induction into the Southern Drag Boat Association (SDBA) Hall of Fame for his exemplary service and leadership in the sport.Bob also loved being outdoors. He cherished memories of hunting and fishing trips with his family and friends, particularly those that included his father, his son, his grandson, Cole, and his brothers, Billy and Bucky. He loved his Oak Hill Ranch and spent countless hours on his tractor or working cattle and riding horses.In 1979 he married the love of his life, Sharon Patterson. For the next 33 years, Bob and Sharon traveled to boat races, field trials, Hawaii, Alaska and the Cayman Islands. Sharon brought love into his life, and he said that she was one of the best things that ever happened to him.He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Mike Bearden; and son-in-law, Carl Haddock.Survivors include his son, Gary and wife, Camille, of Lorena; daughter, Sheri Haddock of Springtown; and daughter, Teri Bearden of Lorena. Surviving grandchildren are Cole and Morgan Payne of Lubbock, Ashley Pierpoint and husband, Brandon, of Lubbock, Andrew Haddock and wife, Miranda, of Springtown and Stacy Walton and husband, Erik, of Hewitt. Surviving great-grandchildren are Peyton Pierpoint, Addalee, Meyer and Astyn Haddock, and Brady and Callen Walton,. He is also survived by his brothers, Billy and wife, Grace, of Navasota, and Bucky and wife, Roxie, of The Woodlands, and their families.Bob was an inspiration to all who knew him during his 16-year battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. He was truly a fighter in every way and was quick to give others fighting the battle with cancer hope and encouragement, as well as a joke along the way to bring a smile to their face. He will forever be missed by those who loved him as his memory will forever live on in their hearts.The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and medical staff who cared for him through his battle with cancer. Those include Dr. Lucas Wong, his nurse, Karri, Dr. Charles Stern, Scott & White Hospice nurses Sandra, Linda and Connie, and to Home Instead Staff Sue, Linda and Cheryl for their compassionate care.Special thanks to Ann Harris and Sharon Payne for their care during his illness.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of the following: TEAM RFC - Racers For Christ Drag Boat Ministries, www.TeamRFC.org, – click on the "Donate button, scroll down and choose the box for "Drag Boat Ministry Director: Mike Griffith" or to Scott & White Hospice, 2911 Herring Ave, Suite 310, Waco Texas 76708.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.